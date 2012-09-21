Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil spreads firmer on hopes for demand recovery

(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Fuel oil's inter-month premiums were mostly higher across the 12-month forward curve on Friday, supported by hopes for a recovery in demand for bunker marine fuel and straight-run fuel oil following recent dips in Brent crude. "The drop in crude should theoretically spark demand for bunkers and straight-run fuel oil," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. Trade liquidity was poor in early trade, however, with only around 45,000 tonnes of timespread contracts transacted on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), according to traders. Liquidity was similarly low in the gasoil swaps market, although the prompt October/November timespread rose to its highest in nearly two weeks amid strong physical demand. Naphtha's inter-month premiums were also higher across the 12-month forward curve on expectations for a recovery in demand from petrochemical makers. Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.75 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a $2.87 per-barrel drop in November Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Thursday's Asian close. FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD HITS 1-WEEK HIGH; EW SEEN FIRM Fuel oil's prompt October/November timespread hit a 1-week high amid slow trade on Friday on hopes for a recovery in appetite for marine bunker fuel and straight-run fuel oil. Around 15,000 tonnes of the October/November contract were traded at a $4.00 per tonne backwardation, while around 30,000 tonnes of the December/January timespread contract were transacted in a $3.50 per tonne backwardation. Fuel oil's fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread contract was also $1.04 per tonne higher at a $10.50 per tonne backwardation. The fuel oil East-West (EW) spread was also higher on traders' expectations for a more workable arbitrage window going into October. The October EW spread rose another 50 cents to $39.00 per tonne, the highest in almost one-week. The November EW contract firmed 25 cents to $38.75 per tonne. Fuel oil's October crack was 16 cents narrower at a $4.68-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was 10 cents narrower at a $4.63-per-barrel discount to Dubai. The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts fell $17.63 and $17.25 per tonne respectively to $667.63 and $663.63. NAPHTHA SPREADS FIRM ON HOPES FOR DEMAND RECOVERY Naphtha timespreads were firmer on Friday on expectations of a recovery in demand from petrochemical makers. The prompt October/November contract was 25 cent higher at a $6.75-per-tonne backwardation, while the November/December and December/January contracts both rose 75 cents to $7.00 per tonne backwardations. The October and November EW spreads, the differential between European and Asian prices, was weaker at $4.75 and $11.00 per tonne respectively. The CFR November crack widened 18 cents to a $8.40-per-barrel discount to Brent. The December crack also was 7 cents wider at a $8.37-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price October contract rose $24.50 per tonne to $925.50. The FOB October contract also firmed $2.25 per barrel to $100.85 per barrel. GASOIL TIMESPREADS FIRM TO NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH ON STRONG DEMAND Gasoil timespreads firmed to a near 2-week high on Friday on the back of strong demand for physical cargoes. Swap trades were slow early on Friday, however. The prompt October/November timespread gained 11 cents to a 73 cents-per-barrel backwardation the highest in almost 2 weeks, while the November/December timespread contract was valued 10 cents higher at a 52 cents-per-barrel backwardation. The October regrade, jet's premium over gasoil, rose 8 cents to 98 cents-per-barrel. The November regrade was steady at $1.00 per barrel. The October crack was 4 cents higher at a premium of $20.08 to Dubai. The November crack dropped 7 cents per barrel to a premium of $20.01 to Dubai. Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were up $2.59-per-barrel and $2.48-per-barrel at $127.47 and $126.74 respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change OCTOBER naphtha 100.75/100.95 2.25 2.28 NOVEMBER naphtha 99.75/99.95 2.15 2.20 OCTOBER naphtha 925.25/925.75 24.50 2.72 NOVEMBER naphtha 918.50/919.00 24.25 2.71 OCTOBER gasoil 127.42/127.52 2.59 2.07 NOVEMBER gasoil 126.64/126.84 2.48 2.00 OCTOBER fuel oil 667.50/667.75 17.63 2.71 NOVEMBER fuel oil 663.50/663.75 17.25 2.67 Product Price Change OCTOBER regrade 0.93/1.03 0.08 OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.98/20.18 0.04 OCTOBER 180/380 cst 13.75/14.25 0.25 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -4.78/-4.58 0.16 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.96/21.16 0.12 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.50/-8.30 -0.18 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.00 0.90 0.10 OCTOBER.NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 6.75 6.50 0.25 Japan) OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.73 0.62 0.11 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 4.00 3.63 0.38 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)