U.S. SWAPS-U.S. 30-year swap spread most negative since 2012

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The spread on the U.S. 30-year swap interest rate over 30-year Treasuries yield on Thursday turned to its most negative level since late 2012, Tradeweb data showed.

The cost for investors to exchange 30-year floating-rate cash flows for fixed-rate cash flows in the dollar interest rate swaps market has tumbled in recent days partly on hedging on long-dated corporate bonds.

“Issuance has been longer dated as of late so related swapping had been putting pressure on spread,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.

Companies have raised $24 billion in U.S. investment grade corporate bonds so far this week, with AT&T planning a huge multi-part deal, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

There has also been speculation European insurers and pension funds sought to raise their exposure in higher-yielding U.S. debt markets, analysts said.

The collapse of the 30-year swap spread was intensified by traders exiting earlier bets that spread will widen, they added.

The 30-year dollar swap spread hit minus 27.25 basis points earlier Thursday, which was a level last seen in November 2012, according to Tradeweb.

It moved to minus 26.50 basis points, which was 3.75 basis points tighter than late on Wednesday and 11.50 basis points tighter since the start of April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Ted Botha)