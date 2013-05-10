Swiss franc pushes to five-week low against dollar

* Swiss franc weaker vs dollar, euro

* U.S. jobs data ease global economic concerns

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc weakened against major currencies on Friday, brushing a five-week low against the dollar after positive U.S. data eased concerns about the global economy and dented demand for the safe-haven currency.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since January 2008, data on Thursday showed, following last week’s stronger-than-expected monthly nonfarm payrolls report for April.

“Investors at the moment are taking more risks, and they’re selling the franc,” said Bank Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.

Some economists expect the U.S Federal Reserve to reduce the $85 billion a month of bonds it now buys as unemployment approaches its 6.5 percent target.

Closer to home, Switzerland is due to release March retail sales data on Monday, followed by the ZEW index charting Swiss investor sentiment in May on Wednesday.

The franc fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to trade at 0.9510 by 0704 GMT compared to the New York close.

The franc fell 0.2 percent against the euro to 1.2390 per euro.

For polls, indicators and stories on the Swiss economy, click on:.