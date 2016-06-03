Swiss franc cuts losses after SNB says no change to policy

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc trimmed losses, recovering from a fall against the euro on Friday, after the Swiss National Bank said it had made no changes to monetary policy.

“We have not made any changes to monetary policy or issued any press release today,” a central bank spokesman said.

Earlier, the euro hit a more than one-week high against the franc, while Switzerland’s benchmark stock index hit a day’s low after Reuters erroneously reported that the SNB had made changes to its monetary policy.

Those alerts reporting that the Swiss National Bank had introduced negative interest rates and changed exemption limits were wrong. They were old alerts issued in error and have been withdrawn.

The euro was last trading 0.25 percent higher at 1.1076 francs, having hit a high of 1.11065. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jamie McGeever and Richard Mably)