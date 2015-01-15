FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Three-month Swiss Libor falls to record low -0.372 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The three-month benchmark Swiss bank-to-bank Libor lending rate fell to a record low of minus 0.372 percent on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates and abandoned its cap on the franc.

The SNB cut the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 0.75 percent on sight deposit account balances -- cash commercial banks and other financial institutions hold with the central bank -- above a certain threshold.

It also expanded its three-month Libor target range to -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent from the previous range of -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent.

The three-Month Swiss Libor rate fell from minus 0.128 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
