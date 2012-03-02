Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH, March 2 - Swiss stocks are expected to open higher on Friday, mirroring gains on other European bourses, as the European Central Bank’s liquidity injection soothes sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 27 points to 6,153 points, according to premarket data provided by Clariden Leu.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Rheumatoid arthritis patients showed sharply reduced symptoms of their disease when treated with Roche arthritis drug RoActemra than those treated with a rival drug, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Raiffeisen increased its full-year net profit by 3.7 percent to 73.9 million Swiss francs

ECONOMY

