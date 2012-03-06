Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - - Swiss shares were expected to dip on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares as slowing momentum in China and Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment.

The futures index was down 11 points at 6,110 points at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International has agreed to sell its remaining stake in the hedge funds unit Marble Bar for 28.8 million Swiss francs as it continues its drive to sell off non-core businesses and focus on private banking.

GAM HOLDING

Swiss fund manager GAM Holding said it was somewhat optimistic for the coming year even though in 2011 assets under management fell 9 percent to 107 billion Swiss francs as weak markets depressed asset values and clients pulled money.

BANKS

An overwhelming majority of Swiss lawmakers passed a tax proposal which is seen as key to settling a U.S. probe into Swiss banks with hidden offshore accounts.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world’s No. 2 reinsurer, is seeking to raise $200 million via a sale of catastrophe bonds, market sources told Reuters on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said consolidated profit increased 17.0 percent to CHF 61.4 million in 2011.

* Mobimo profit rises 22% to CHF 80.5 million in 2011

* The Goldbach Group reported a 19 percent rise in 2011 profit to 6 million francs.

* VP Bank reported a 2011 profit of 6.4 Mio, net new money inflows of 1 billion francs.

ECONOMY

