Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

BANKS

The United States welcomes the Swiss parliament’s backing of a proposal to help U.S. authorities crack down on wealthy Americans who evade taxes and will not put any further pressure on Switzerland at present, the U.S. ambassador to that country said.

For more, see:

TEMENOS

Switzerland’s Temenos, confronted by two rival approaches for Britain’s Misys, won more time to prepare its offer for its banking software peer after the UK Takeover Panel on Tuesday extended its deadline by four weeks.

For more, see:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SonovaGroup Vice President (GVP) International Sales Ignacio Martinez has decided leave the company for personal reasons. He will remain in his position until mid-June, 2012.

* Schmolz and Bickenbach said full-year net income rose to 42.7 million euros from 38.6 million euros, and struck a cautiously optimistic tone for 2012.

* Pargesa said economic operating income declined 26.5 percent in 2011 to 342.5 millions, mainly due to the fall in the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate.

ECONOMY

* State Secretariat for Economic Affairs due to publish jobless data at 0745 local time (0645 GMT)

* Swiss National Bank due to present a report on the financial dealings of board members from auditor KPMG.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks