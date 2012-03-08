FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 8, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc’s animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.

For more, see:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the investigational drug Signifor normalized cortisol levels and showed clinical benefit in patients with Cushing’s disease.

* Schweiter technologies said net revenues fell 16 percent in 2011 to 785.6 million Swiss francs.

* The Boards of Myriad and Synchronica said they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended increased share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Synchronica.

ECONOMY

* 2011 annual result for the Swiss National Bank due at 0630 GMT, accountability report at 0800 GMT

* Inflation data due at 0815 GMT

RESEARCH

* Macquarie cuts Swisscom to neutral from outperform; cuts target price to 350 Swiss francs from 385 Swiss francs.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.