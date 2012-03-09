Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

ZURICH, March 9 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Oil refiner Petroplus made around half its workforce redundant at its head office in Switzerland ahead of a last-ditch survival plan to reduce its refining fleet to two plants, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Zurich Financial Services appointed Antonio Cassio dos Santos and Mike Foley regional chairmen for Latin America and North America, respectively. The appointments are effective April 1.
* Zurich announces that it intends to exercise its early redemption option on the net amount outstanding of USD 250 million of subordinated debt.
* Acino delivers strong 2011 performance, set for accelerated growth from 2012 onwards supported by Mepha acquisition. Says expects 2012 revenue of EUR 240-260 million and a longer term EBITDA-margin of 25 percent.
* PubliGroupe posted a net result of CHF 14.6 million in 2011 after CHF 42.6 million in the previous year, says dividend payment at previous year level.
