FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 6 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 9 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

PETROPLUS

Oil refiner Petroplus made around half its workforce redundant at its head office in Switzerland ahead of a last-ditch survival plan to reduce its refining fleet to two plants, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Financial Services appointed Antonio Cassio dos Santos and Mike Foley regional chairmen for Latin America and North America, respectively. The appointments are effective April 1.

* Zurich announces that it intends to exercise its early redemption option on the net amount outstanding of USD 250 million of subordinated debt.

* Acino delivers strong 2011 performance, set for accelerated growth from 2012 onwards supported by Mepha acquisition. Says expects 2012 revenue of EUR 240-260 million and a longer term EBITDA-margin of 25 percent.

* PubliGroupe posted a net result of CHF 14.6 million in 2011 after CHF 42.6 million in the previous year, says dividend payment at previous year level.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.