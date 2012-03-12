Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss shares were expected to fall on Monday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering expectations of more stimulus by the U.S. central bank.

Swiss stock market futures were down 24 points at 6,163 points at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH

* The chairwoman of watchmaker Swatch Group hopes to see double-digit sales growth this year, she told a newspaper on Sunday.

* Tiffany & Co. has served Swatch Group with a counterclaim of 541.9 million francs.