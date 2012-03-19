FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19:
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19:

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swiss stocks were set to open flat on Monday, following eight trading sessions of gains, with European investors generally upbeat about prospects for the global economy and corporate earnings.

Swiss stock market futures were down 3 points at 6,232 points at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Switzerland’s largest dedicated wealth manger said Raymond Baer would become honorary chairman and nominated board member Daniel Sauterne of Glencore and mining company Xstrata as non-executive chairman when Baer stands down.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it had raised the amount of securities of it was buying as part of its efforts to meet new regulatory requirements to 4.75 billion Swiss francs.

For more, see

NOVARTIS

European regulators are still probing the safety of Novartis AG’s multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of the Swiss firm’s top new drug hopes, delaying an expected update on the medicine until April.

For more, see

SWISSCOM

Swisscom doesn’t want to sell Italian unit Fastweb, for which the Swiss telecommunications company took a 1.3 billion euro impairment against 2011’s earnings, chairman Hansueli Loosli told Sonntagszeitung.

For more, see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

