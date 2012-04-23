Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to weaken on Monday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, with a political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of the French presidential election seen hurting the euro zone’s efforts to tackle the debt crisis.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 16 points at 6,142 point at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

Swiss food group Nestle said on Monday it would buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival Danone as both sought to gain preeminence in the lucrative baby food market.

UBS

Attacks on Switzerland as a tax haven constitute an “economic war” by rivals who want to hurt the country’s big banks and its strength as a financial centre, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti was quoted as saying on Sunday.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic specialist Illumina, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

TAX

Talks between senior U.S. and Swiss officials about a dispute over unpaid taxes on accounts held in Swiss banks led to no breakthroughs, Swiss President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday.

“We’re back on track” after an impasse and hope to resolve the dispute before the end of the year, she said.

