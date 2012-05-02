Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were shaping to open sharply higher on Wednesday, in line with other European bourses as strong U.S. manufacturing data boosted hopes that the global economic recovery was gathering speed.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were up 50 points at 6,123 points at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

UBS

* UBS said first-quarter profit more than halved amid a 1.16 billion Swiss franc ($1.28 billion) hit to profits due to charges on its debt.

* A Puerto Rico-based unit of UBS AG agreed to pay $26.6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it defrauded customers by masking its control of the secondary market for 23 proprietary, closed-end mutual funds.

SWISSCOM

* The Swiss phone company stuck to its outlook for slightly lower sales and core profit in 2012 after revenues slipped 2.1 percent in the first-quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SIX Swiss Exchange concluded the sale of its share of the Eurex joint venture to Deutsche Boerse AG with effect from 1 January 2012.

* Kudelski said Joe Chernesky will lead the worldwide Intellectual Property Business Unit and related activities for the company as Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property.

* Partners Group acquires Trimco, a global provider of apparel labeling solutions.

* Tornos Holding AG says has appointed Luc Philippe Widmer as the future CFO of the group.

ECONOMY

* Swiss March retail sales due at 0715 GMT.

* Swiss April PMI due at 0730 GMT.

