Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ADECCO

Adecco, the world’s no.1 staffing company, will report first-quarter results at 0500 GMT.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life will report first quarter results at 0500 GMT.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG has hired former Constellation Energy executive Dayan Abeyaratne as managing director in the investment bank’s power and utility group, according to an internal memo.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Ltd, owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, will pay $432 million in shares to buy out its partner in a joint venture that owns two ultra-deepwater rigs working for Reliance Industries off India.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cicor Group said Chief Financial Officer Markus Brütsch would leave the Group at the end of November 2012.

* The Swiss Federal Electricity Committee (ElCom) has approved the pricing policy in force at Romande Energie Group.

* Orascom Development Holding said all proposals put forward by the board of directors were approved by a clear majority at its annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Secretariat for Economics will publish consumer confidence data for April at 0545 GMT.

* Swiss bond auction announcement due at 0600 GMT.