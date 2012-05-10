FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
May 10, 2012

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, with other European bourses seen mixed as they attempt to reverse a period of losses exacerbated by concerns Greece’s political deadlock could reignite default fears.

The futures index for the blue-chip SMI was up 9 points at 5,946 points at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Europe’s second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.

UBS

UBS AG’s chief oil and gas banker in Asia, Jorge Martinez, has left the firm to join HSBC plc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said data from key studies showed treatment with its Lucentis drug could help certain sight-impaired patients see better over an extended period and that individualised treatment improved results.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

GATE GROUP

The provider of onboard products and services reported increased revenue and an improved operating performance for the first quarter, and said it had refinanced successfully.

ECONOMY

