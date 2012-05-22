Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to rise on Tuesday in line with other global share markets on hopes that Europe can agree new action to tackle its debt crisis.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI traded up 19 points at 5,840 points by 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its full-year operating profit.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG announced the issuance of 24,195,537 new shares as a result of the scrip dividend elections, representing 1.9 percent of the group’s share capital.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. government has filed three lawsuits against a group of large banks over losses on soured mortgage debt purchased by two small Illinois banks that failed in 2009.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog : Grenzebach acquires 11.26 percent equity stake in Swisslog

* SHL : Prime Finance Corporation and Copper Valley Finance Ltd purchase 1,431,607 shares of SHL, giving each a 6.9 percent stake in the company

* Implenia : JTI selects Implenia as total contractor for the construction works of its new headquarters in Geneva

* Oridion reports 25 percent revenues growth in Q1 2012

* Perfect Holding SA said it has completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Oxygen Aviation Ltd.

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is selling its UK subsidiary Aqualux to the Dutch Fetim Group as of 21 May 2012.

* Spirit Pub Company has awarded Kuehne + Nagel, a long-term contract to handle the food service supply chain for its estate of more than 800 managed pubs across the United Kingdom.

