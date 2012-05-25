Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Friday, mirroring expected softness on other European exchanges, as worries about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone continued to batter risk appetite.

Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading down 12 points at 5,850 points by 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta said on Friday it would take a hit of $0.50 per share against 2012 earnings after agreeing to settle litigation in the United States related one of its herbicides.

For more, click on:

ROCHE

Roche’s Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Friday it had submitted Roche’s experimental breast cancer drug to Japanese health authorities for approval.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it is participating in public-private collaboration to tackle antibiotic resistance.

* The Schlatter Group has appointed Beat Huber the new Head of Technology.

* gategroup has appointed Jean-Luc Ferrazzini as new Head of Corporate Communications, effective Aug. 1, 2012.

* The Cicor Group said it is securing large-volume projects for its PCB Division with new customers in America, Asia and Europe.

* Credit Suisse and Swisscard AECS AG said they intend to issue credit card backed securities in the domestic segment of the Swiss franc market.

ECONOMY

* Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials on Thursday in Rome on the possibility of retroactively taxing undeclared funds Italians have stashed in Switzerland, the Finance Ministry said.

For more, click on:

* Swiss Q1 non farm pay roll data due 0715 GMT

RESEARCH

* Berenberg starts Sarasin and Vontonel with ‘sell’ ratings.

* Berenberg starts EFG International and Julius Baer with ‘buy’ ratings.

* Berenberg starts Swisslog Holding AG with a ‘buy’ rating; price target of 1.20 Swiss francs.