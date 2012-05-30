FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ORASCOM Development Holding said first quarter net loss rose to 3.48 million Swiss francs from 0.29 million a year ago. Sales rose by 20 percent to 63,49 million francs.

* Orascom appointed Ahmed El-Shamy as new Chief Financial Officer and member of Executive management.

* SHL Telemedicine said net loss for the first quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to a net income of $1.0 million a year ago.

* Forbo said Michel Riva, Executive Vice President of the bonding systems division, will leave the company in the coming months following the sale of the bulk of the division.

* Starrag Group said it was acquiring Swiss company Bumotec for an undisclosed sum. The machine tool maker generated sales of around 40 million Swiss francs last year.

* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG said it was changing its management in its Steel Technology Division to focus on growth and internationalisation.

* LifeWatch AG completes major agreement for Home Sleep Testing with Sleep Management Solutions.

* EPH Eastern Property Holding said wholly-owned rental properties generated net rental income of $1.44 million in the first quarter of 2012.

* Logitech combines with G24 Innovations to create the world’s first light-powered tablet keyboard folio.

ECONOMY

* Data on Swiss leading KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.