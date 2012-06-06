FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 6
June 6, 2012
June 6, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

Roche said on Wednesday that a trial had shown its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra was more effective in reducing swelling and tenderness in joints than Abbott Laboratories’ top-selling Humira when given as a single treatment.

For more, click on:

NOVARTIS

Patients suffering from the most severe form of childhood arthritis were less likely to experience a flare up in the disease when using Novartis’ drug Ilaris compared to a p la cebo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Synthes gave provisional notice of delisting date of its stock on SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Oerlikon said it had signed a syndicated credit contract for over 800 million Swiss francs with a consortium of seven international banks.

* The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG has appointed Heinz Knecht as head of the Retail & Corporate Banking Division, and a member of the Group Executive Management and LLB Management Board.

* LEM Holding AG said sales reached 55.8 million Swiss francs in the fourth-quarter of the 2011/2012 financial year.

* CKW said it had a total operating performance of 498 million Swiss francs in the first half.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
