June 8, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were poised to open lower on Friday, as investors eyed lower Asian stocks as a cue to take profits after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dented hopes for fresh near term U.S. stimulus measures.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI index fell 32 points to 5840 points by 0809 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG’s unit Sandoz is voluntarily recalling ten lots of its generic Introvale birth control pills after a consumer recently reported a packaging flaw.

LOGITECH

Logitech International, the world’s largest computer mouse maker, said it will cut about 450 jobs, or 13 percent of its worldwide non-direct labor workforce, as part of a previously announced restructuring.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zehnder Group plans to expand its Group Executive Committee with Dominik Berchtold as Deputy Chairman of the Group Executive Committee from January 1 as part of succession planning. Berchtold will replace Hans-Peter Zehnder as Chairman of the body in the second half of 2014.

* The World Council of Churches signed a contract with Implenia for the development of its plot in Grand-Saconnex, Geneva, including a new Ecumenical Centre. The development of the 34,000 square metre site will take place in several phases over the next five to ten years.

* Kudelski said SmarDTV has combined CI Plus and HbbTV to enable video-on-demand for cable networks. SmarDTV intends to launch the first CI Plus SmarCAM with Cable voice on demand this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
