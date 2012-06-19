FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swiss stocks were seen little changed on Tuesday, as concerns about the Spanish banking system overshadowed a relief rally following the Greek election.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent up at 5,943 points, pre-market indications from Julius Baer showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer confirmed on Tuesday it is in preliminary talks with Bank of America Corp over its non-U.S. wealth management operations.

For more, click on

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday it planned to work together with Seaside Therapeutics develop treatments targeting the molecular basis for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Novartis AG will get government grants to help develop medicines against pandemics and bioterrorist threats, the U.S. government said on Monday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ADB Group <ADBN.S. reports adoption of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

* Phoenix Mecano to repurchase own shares

ECONOMY

