Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday with investors set to take profits following sharp gains in the previous session although prospects of a fresh monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve are likely to limit losses.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 11 points at 6022 points at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners group closes its Global Real Estate 2011 program at over USD 800 million.

* Swatch said Arlette-Elsa Emch, president of CK Watch, will reach retirement age in February 2013 and therefore discontinue her activities for the Swatch Group.

* Zurich Insurance said it will simplify its organization from July 1 by discontinuing the Chief Administrative Officer role, integrating the responsibilities into other functions.

* Nobel Biocare said Frank Mengis, appointed to top management as Senior Vice President Operations in March, won’t join from July 1 as originally planned because his previous employer is enforcing a non-competition clause.

* Bank Sarasin said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting as soon as the acquisition of Rabobank’s shares by Safra Group is closed to appoint a new board which can assume responsibility for the bank.

* SIX agreed to sign the European Central Bank’s framework for a centralized settlement platform, meaning the Swiss bourse will offer access to the TARGET2-Securities platform.

* Ascom said it will acquire GE Healthcare’s nurse call business assets for an undisclosed price, and that the firm expects a stronger second half and 2012 net income in the range of 2011’s 23.1 million Swiss francs ($24.38 million).

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 0900 GMT.

$1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs

