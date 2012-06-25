Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

Zurich, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were called slightly lower on Monday, amid investors skepticism that a European Union summit this week will make substantial progress towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The SMI was indicated 0.2 percent lower in pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer, amid mixed openings for stock markets across Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse’s board backed the bank’s management under Chief Executive Brady Dougan, an attempt to smooth ruffled investor nerves after two recent setbacks including a stinging rebuke on capital from the Swiss National Bank.

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse may shore up its capital by issuing 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.26 billion) of convertible bonds or CoCos ahead of schedule and will stick with current chief Brady Dougan in part because of a lack of alternatives, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

For more, click on

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer in talks with Bank of America about buying Merrill Lynch’s non-U.S. wealth management unit, is particularly interested in its presence in Asia and Latin America, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a newspaper.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bank Sarasin said that Swiss financial regulator FINMA approved Safra Group’s acquisition of the majority of Sarasin, a deal expected to close at the end of next month pending remaining approvals by some international regulatory bodies.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said it plans to buy back shares, initially to cover the number of shares contemplated under the acquisition of Penjing Asset Management. It also announced and the nominations of Kevin Maloney and William Landes to the Board.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it has received the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, to market its SmartheartTM product.

* Oridion delists its shares Monday ahead of its merger with Covidien taking effect Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank could maintain its cap on the franc for some time if economic growth remains subdued, its vice chairman said in a newspaper interview, adding that the limit on the currency could not be changed easily.