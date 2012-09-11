Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
* Lawyers for a whistleblower who helped the U.S. government in a major tax fraud case against Swiss bank UBS AG said on Monday that authorities have made a decision in their client’s case claiming a whistleblower payment.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc stands by its $62 million compensation plan for firms harmed in Facebook Inc’s glitch-ridden market debut and is prepared to defend against any potential litigation related to it, Lee Shavel, the company’s chief financial officer, said on Monday.
*Nestle :Nespresso Meets Capsule Recycling Capacity Commitment one Year Ahead of Plan [NESN.VX}
* Interoll Group said its Chief Financial Officer Juerg Haeusermann will step down at the end of November 2012.
* Meyer Burger said it was concentrating production at four main locations worldwide, strengthening the solar technology centre Switzerland and expanding its activities in emerging markets.
* Swiss bond auction announcement due at 0600 GMT.