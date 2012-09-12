Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are likely to open little changed on Wednesday as investors hold back ahead of a key ruling by the German Constitutional Court on the euro zone’s new bailout fund.

The German Court is widely expected to give a green light to the bailout fund, although there have been worries over potential conditions that could be attached to the approval.

Futures on Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI , were down 11 points at 6,499 at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer has successfully placed 50 million Swiss francs of subordinated, unsecured debt with institutional and private investors. The perpetual non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 Securities carry a coupon of 5.375 pct.

* Cosmos says U.S.-partner Santarus has reported positive top-line Phase III results for Rifamycin SV MMX in diarrhea.

* The German Grenzebach Group has increased the equity stake in Swisslog Holding AG to 21.45 percent.

* bfw liegenschaften reported an operating results for the first half of 2012 with EBIT amounting to 8.1 million Swiss francs, down from 11.9 million last year, and net earnings of 4.4 million, compared to 6.5 million.

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

* HSBC starts Straumann with overweight; price target Sfr 140

* HSBC starts Nobel Biocare with neutral; price target Sfr 9.50

* HSBC raises Adecco price target to Sfr 60 from Sfr 59; rating overweight