Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets following strong overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest stimulus measures.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open 1.0 percent higher at 6,578 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

A British prosecutor will open the case on Friday against former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is on trial accused of fraud and false accounting that cost the Swiss bank $2.25 billion.

SWISSCOM

Swiss telecommunications company Swisscom said on Thursday its Fastweb unit will invest around 400 million euro ($515 million) on its Italian fibre optic network by 2016 to bring fast internet connections to 20 percent of Italian homes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Preclinical study by Roche and University of Basel researchers shows neuronal changes in the brain can be reversed to treat autism, the drugmaker said.

* Schindler to build new state-of-the-art escalator plant in Pune, India. Currently, Schindler supplies the Indian market with escalators from its production facilities in China and Europe.

* Staffing company Adecco remains in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI) World & Europe.

* Independent energy company Alpiq is looking to sell its 60.89 percent stake in Ticino-based energy supply company Società Elettrica Sopracenerina SA.

