Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open flat on Tuesday, pausing for breath after the recent run-up on global share markets as investors worry about whether Spain will request a bailout.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open unchanged at 6,552 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Accused UBS “rogue trader” Kweku Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a spread-betting account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned the practice, a British court heard.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco increases its outstanding bonds due in December 2017 by CHF 100 million

* Gurit and Hawart to cooperate in mould and transport systems manufacturing for wind rotor blades

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government cuts its growth forecast for this year, saying signs of a worldwide slowdown had intensified, but said Switzerland would escape a marked recession due to stable domestic demand and the central bank’s currency cap.