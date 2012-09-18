FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open flat on Tuesday, pausing for breath after the recent run-up on global share markets as investors worry about whether Spain will request a bailout.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open unchanged at 6,552 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Accused UBS “rogue trader” Kweku Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a spread-betting account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned the practice, a British court heard.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco increases its outstanding bonds due in December 2017 by CHF 100 million

* Gurit and Hawart to cooperate in mould and transport systems manufacturing for wind rotor blades

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government cuts its growth forecast for this year, saying signs of a worldwide slowdown had intensified, but said Switzerland would escape a marked recession due to stable domestic demand and the central bank’s currency cap.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.