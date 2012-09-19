Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it would exit its onshore business in Austria and clients in the country would be served by staff based in Switzerland in the future as it looks to bundle its resources in its private client business.

* Cicor wins large-volume contracts in the Printed Circuit Boards Division.

* AEVIS Holding SA based in Fribourg has acquired an 80 percent interest in the ambulance company AS Ambulances Services SA in Geneva.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland’s ZEW indicator is due at 0900 GMT.