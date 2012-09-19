Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday on a rebound, tracking other European indices, with fresh stimulus measures from Japan likely to offset worries about the Spanish debt crisis for the moment.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open 0.2 percent higher at 6,550 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO :

Adecco, the world’ largest temporary staffing company, said the pace of slowdown in organic revenues had accelerated in the first two months of the third-quarter, as job markets in Europe remain hamstrung by the region’s debt crisis.

SYNGENTA :

The world’s largest agribusiness company Syngenta said it will acquire U.S. biotech company Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it would exit its onshore business in Austria and clients in the country would be served by staff based in Switzerland in the future as it looks to bundle its resources in its private client business.

* Valora named Michael Mueller as its new CFO.

* Bucher is strengthening its winter maintenance business by organising all the division’s winter maintenance activities under one management.

* Cicor wins large-volume contracts in the Printed Circuit Boards Division.

* Aevis Holding SA based in Fribourg has acquired an 80 percent interest in the ambulance company AS Ambulances Services SA in Geneva.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland’s ZEW indicator is due at 0900 GMT.