Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

ZURICH, Sept 25(Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

EFG International

Swiss private bank EFG International will proceed with its planned initial public offering of its EFG Financial Products Holding in the fourth quarter, as it seeks to refocus its business on private banking.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler announces new buyback program of up to 9.5 percent of nominal capital

* Valora Holding AG to buy highly profitable Ditsch/Brezelkönig group of companies - unique opportunity for strategically significant acquisition - strong anchor shareholder secured for Valora

*Schaffner Holding AG : Gerhard Pegam nominated for election to the Board of Directors

*Liechtensteinische Landesbank said board members Felix Ehrat and Konrad Schnyder will step down from for personal and professional reasons with immediate effect.

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG said it may restructure its Forster Refrigeration Technology and a loss of around 35 jobs cannot be ruled out, mainly due to the difficult market situation.

* Mobilezone said it is reducing top-level management team from five to three members with immediate effect to benefit from synergies and simplify processes, and that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehmann will now be directly heading the Sales and Marketing divisions.

ECONOMY

UBS Swiss August consumption indicator at 0600 GMT