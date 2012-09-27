Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale asset management unit, integrating the business into its larger private bank and investment bank to clamp down on costs, two people within the Swiss bank told Reuters.

* London’s Metropolitan Police arrested a former Credit Suisse trader on Wednesday in connection with a scandal dating back to 2007 in which mortgage-backed securities traders were caught trying to cover up losses on their books, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

USB

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli told close colleague John Hughes in January 2011 about a secret account he used to hide unauthorised deals, nine months before Adoboli was found out and arrested, a London court heard on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza announced today that Intellect Neurosciences awarded the future development and manufacture of the antibody drug conjugate CONJUMAB-A to Lonza, subject to completion of a definitive development and manufacturing agreement.

* The Swiss exchange SIX has given Weatherford an extension for publising its half-year report.

* Geberit said Susanne Ruoff would leave the board as of the AGM in April 2013.

* Phoenix Mecano said that owing to the cancellation of a long-term contract with a major customer it anticipates an impairment loss of approximately 6-8 million euros and now anticipates an EBIT for 2012 in the 32-37 million euro range.

* Ewald Burgener (46) has been named the new CFO at the bank Valiant.

* Peach Property said it had bought to properties in central Dortmund via its subsidiary.

* Georg Fischer inaugurates ultramodern facility in Mettmann for light weight auto component

