Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28
September 28, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sep 28 (Reuters) - Swiss shares shaped to edge higher at the open of trading on Friday, shadowing other European bourses as investors cheered Spain’s efforts to tackle its public deficit through fresh austerity measures.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated up 0.2 percent at 6,561 points, premarket data by bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

A former Credit Suisse Group AG trader accused by U.S. authorities over a $3 billion fraud involving subprime mortgage bonds said he would fight a U.S. extradition request when he appeared in a British court on Thursday.

