Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen dipping as tech shares were set to feel the pinch from Google’s surprisingly weak results.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBSN.VX

UBS managers have sacked two traders involved in unauthorised trading incidents unrelated to accused fraudster Kweku Adoboli, a London court heard on Thursday.

For more, click on

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

Swiss private bank EFG on Thursday said its restructuring to focus on private banking is completed with the initial public offering of its investment arm, set to net up to 145 million Swiss francs ($157.03 million) by selling existing and new shares. Trading in shares of EFG Financial Products Holding AG begins on Friday on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Fund manager Gottex said assets rose 2 percent to $7.56 billion in the third quarter as inflows into its hedge fund strategies outweighed withdrawals from its managed accounts business.

* Swiss Re announces that Guido Fuerer, currently Head Chief Investment Office, is appointed as Group Chief Investment Officer and John R. Dacey, currently Head Group Strategy & Strategic Investments, is named as a new member of the group executive committee effective 1 November 2012.

ECONOMY