#Ford Motor Co
November 5, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is working on a new bonus scheme for top management, including for those tasked with winding down some of its investment banking activities, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

NESTLE

Nestle SA’s $11.9 billion purchase of Pfizer Inc’s baby food business has won approval in China, taking the Swiss group a step towards sealing a deal which still rests on months of bargaining with antitrust authorities.

PARTNERS GROUP

The private markets investment manager is in discussions with its founding partners and largest shareholders about an investment plan funded through a potential placement of a minority portion of their total shareholdings in the company, amounting to approximately 6 percent of the share capital and with expected proceeds of around 300 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said data from the Phase II AleNephro study which showed that in patients with moderate renal impairment (stage 3 chronic kidney disease) who have type 2 diabetes, the average decrease in renal function observed during treatment with aleglitazar is reversible, mild and stabilises over time.

ECONOMY

