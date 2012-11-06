Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ADECCO

The world’s largest temporary staffing company publishes third-quarter results at 0600 GMT.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Cocoa production from top grower Ivory Coast’s October to March main crop will reach around 1.06 million tonnes with disease and cross-border smuggling likely to have little effect on output, Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut said on Monday.

ROCHE

Amgen Inc’s experimental drug AMG145 reduced levels of bad cholesterol by as much as 55 percent in combination with statin drugs in patients genetically predisposed to high cholesterol, according to data from a midstage trial presented on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland’s competition commisison approved the takeover of jobs.ch Holding AG by media companies Ringier and Tamedia .

* Forbo shareholders approve new share buyback programme.

ECONOMY

* Swiss consumer sentiment indicator for October and Q3 due at 0645 GMT.