Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with European markets, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia on hopes of a deal in Washington to avoid a damaging “fiscal cliff”.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.9 percent to 6,566 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay $120 million to settle U.S. civil charges that it misled investors in the sale of risky mortgage bonds prior to the 2008 financial crisis, U.S. regulators said on Friday.

