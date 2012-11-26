Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS

Swiss private bank Pictet is under investigation by the U.S. authorities, the bank said on Sunday, making it the latest Swiss bank to come under scrutiny in a U.S. probe into the use of foreign banks by wealthy Americans seeking to avoid paying tax.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche GmbH, has obtained a 6 million Swiss franc ($6.45 million) bridge loan from Bruellan Corporate Governance Action Fund, to cover its short term funding needs.

ECONOMY

* Non-farm payrolls for the third quarter are due at 0815 GMT.