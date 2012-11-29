FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29
November 29, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The Swiss insurer holds its investor day.

For more, click on:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re is to invest $500 million in infrastructure projects, the latest investor to seek out stable returns by buying into assets such as roads, railways and utilities.

For related news, click on

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland needs to keep a lid on the safe-haven Swiss franc for the foreseeable future or risk threatening price stability and economic growth, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Secretariat for Economics publishes GDP data for the third quarter of 2012.

