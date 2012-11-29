Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The Swiss insurer holds its investor day.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re is to invest $500 million in infrastructure projects, the latest investor to seek out stable returns by buying into assets such as roads, railways and utilities.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland needs to keep a lid on the safe-haven Swiss franc for the foreseeable future or risk threatening price stability and economic growth, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Secretariat for Economics publishes GDP data for the third quarter of 2012.