Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4
December 4, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen falling as U.S. budget negotiations to delay growth-curbing austerity measures hit a roadblock.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta announced today that results from expanded US field trials in 2012 have confirmed that corn hybrids with the Agrisure Artesian native trait outperform comparable hybrids.

* Baloise said Deutscher Ring, Iduna and Signal dropped below the threshold of 5 percent holding of registered shares in the Swiss insurer.

* OC Oerlikon said it is selling its natural fibers and textile components units to China’s Jinsheng Group for 650 million Swiss francs ($702 million).

* Myriad Group appoints Stephen Dunford as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

* PubliGroupe said it anticipates a larger than expected loss for the business year 2012 and intends to return 45 million francs to shareholders through share buy-back programme and extraordinary dividend.

* Swiss Prime Site AG announces result of rights offering - 99.6 percent of subscription rights exercised.

* Compagnie Financière Tradition SA announces that Bruce Collins, is retiring from his roles as Vice Chairman and as member of the Executive Committee as of December 26, 2012.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9264 Swiss francs

