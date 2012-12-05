FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5
December 5, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after China’s new leader made reassuring comments about economic policies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 6,865 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

* UBS Wealth Management Americas released its 2013 compensation plan to its financial advisers on Tuesday, announcing changes that will give them incentives to sell a wider range of products and bring in more revenue.

* A U.S. judge has sided with a UBS AG request for arbitration in a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking overtime pay brought by three former financial advisers at a brokerage unit of the bank.

For more, click on:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker holds its annual general meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Prime Site AG successfully completes sale of shares following rights offering.

ECONOMY

