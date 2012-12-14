FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14
December 14, 2012

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zurich, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The Swiss bank is expected to pay about $1 billion to settle charges of rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark, according to a person familiar with the situation, making it the second major bank to be officially ensnared by the global scandal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group announces its year-end promotions in the senior management team and new management responsibilities: Andreas Knecht and Marlis Morin promoted to partners of the company.

* Baloise Group CEO Martin Strobel to head supervisory board, taking over from Jan De Meulder, who will lead German unit Basler Versicherung following its merger with two Deutscher Ring companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
