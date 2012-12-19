FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2012 / 5:38 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX was hit with a $1.5 billion bill, the second-largest fine ever levied on a bank, and admitted to fraud on Wednesday in order to settle charges of manipulating global benchmark interest rates.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Kudelski Group said on Wednesday that Alex Osadzinski, executive vice president of group strategy and business development, will leave the Group at the end of December, 2012.

* Lifewatch AG, the wireless remote cardiac and medical patient monitoring service provider, said three new board members will be proposed at a Jan 23 extraordinary shareholder meeting, including two from a shareholder group.

ECONOMY

