Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28
December 28, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open a touch higher on Friday, as equity investors eye whether a deal to avoid the U.S. “fiscal cliff” will be reached before further boosting their exposure to equities.

The Swiss blue chip index SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 6,876 points, according to premarket data from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance said it will book a pretax profit and release $340 million in capital over two years by disposing of U.K. daughter Eagle Star to RiverStone Insurance, part of the Swiss insurer’s strategy to sell non-core activities and redeploy capital.

* Graubuender Kantonalbank said a Swiss court has halted judicial proceedings against the bank in connection with Italian dairy firm Parmalat.

* Myriad Group said Gordon Tsang, senior vice-president of sales and general manager is Asia, will leave the company at year-end to pursue other business interests.

ECONOMY


