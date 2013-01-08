Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

UBS

British lawmakers will this week quiz UBS investment banking boss Andrea Orcel, former CEO Marcel Rohner and other past and present executives at the Swiss bank as part of their inquiry into industry standards, following a run of scandals that rocked UBS’s London arm.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said it is implementing a unified global brand strategy to reflect its comprehensive offering, global geographic presence and wider industry reach.

* Emmi said it is acquiring a 70 percent stake in the Bergen, Netherlands-based goat’s and sheep’s milk products trader AVH Dairy Trade BV, reinforcing its position in a flourishing niche market.

ECONOMY

* Swiss December jobless rate Due at 0645 GMT