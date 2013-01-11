FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 11
January 11, 2013

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets as signs of an improvement in the global economy encourage investors to add to equities holdings.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said its drug Afinitor helped reduce kidney tumors linked to tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in the brain and other vital organs.

ROCHE

One of the worst U.S. flu seasons in a decade has created shortages of vaccine and the Tamiflu treatment for children, notably at Roche unit Genentech, raising the prospect that people considered at high risk of getting the flu might not get the protection they need.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer secures order exceeding $10 million for high precision machine tools in China.

ECONOMY

* Swiss inflation data due at 0815 GMT.

