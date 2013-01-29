Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

A federal judge on Monday authorized the Internal Revenue Service to seek records from UBS AG of U.S. taxpayers suspected of hiding their income in accounts with Swiss bank Wegelin.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sarasin : J. Safra Sarasin Holding Ltd, Bank Sarasin & Co. Ltd and Bank J. Safra (Switzerland) Ltd announced that their respective Boards of Directors have approved the merger of the two banks, and that Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd will be the new name of the merged bank.

* The Tornos Group posted consolidated gross sales of 185.2 million Swiss francs in 2012, down 31.6 percent on the previous year.

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

* Barclays raises Roche Holding AG target price to 230 Swiss francs from 210 francs; rating overweight.

* Barclays raises Novartis target price to 64.50 francs from 60 francs; rating equal weight.