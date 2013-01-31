Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 31

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, mirroring other European bourses, after data showing stalled U.S. economic growth and Saipem’s profit warning sparked worries about the earnings season.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche’s GA101 drug significantly improved progression-free survival in people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), giving the Swiss drugmaker the first signal it may have a viable successor to its current best-selling medicine.

PRIVATE BANKS

Revenue at Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee fell 9 percent in 2012 despite an 8 billion franc rise in assets under management, illustrating how client inactivity is crimping income at private banks.

VP BANK

Alfred W. Moeckli has been elected Chief Executive of VP Bank and will take up his role on May 1.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries AG increased sales by 12 percent to 2.6 billion Swiss francs in 2012.

