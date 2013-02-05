Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were indicated to open slightly weaker on Tuesday with UBS seen down 1.4 percent after posting a big loss.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.1 percent to 7,356 points, according to premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS saw weak client inflows at its flagship private bank in the fourth quarter as it reported a hefty net loss due to a $1.5 billion fine for rigging benchmark interest rates and restructuring costs.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend and confirmed its mid-term targets after strong demand for its ingredients for toothpastes, deodorants and washing powder pushed full-year net profit ahead of forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LLB Group significantly increased its earnings in the 2012 business year

* Implenia sets the stage for its future

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 13.1 percent in December to 14.049 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

* Speech by SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg at Swiss Securities Finance and Liquidity Management Forum.