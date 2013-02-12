FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Tuesday, while European markets were seen edging down as a lack of positive catalysts prompts investors to move to the sidelines.

Investors were also cautious after South Korea’s defence ministry said North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,408 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valartis Group AG was reprimanded by SIX Exchange Regulation for several errors in its annual IFRS financial statements 2011.

* Sonova has appointed Chin-Hwee Lim to the position of vice president sales Asia Pacific.

* Bobst Group said it had strong sales in the second half of 2012, with a sales increase in Asia & Oceania.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.

* Swiss Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data due at 0815 GMT

* SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at the Geneva Press Club at 10 GMT.

RESEARCH

* Zurich Insurance Group Ag : Berenberg Reinitiates with Hold rating; target price Sfr 270

* Barclays raises UBS target price to 19 Swiss francs from 18 francs; rating overweight.

* Barclays raises Credit Suisse target price to 27 Swiss francs from 23 francs; rating equal.

* Barclays raises Julius Baer target price to Sfr 39 francs from 36 francs; rating equal weight

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.